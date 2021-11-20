Leicester City v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Chelsea live stream, Saturday 20 November, 12.30pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table by beating Leicester in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Victory at the King Power Stadium would see the Blues move six points clear at the summit of the standings, at least temporarily. Thomas Tuchel’s side slipped up in their game immediately prior to the international break, drawing 1-1 with Burnley at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea created enough chances to win that match many times over, but profligacy in front of goal ultimately proved costly.

That is an area Tuchel will be looking to improve, although it should be noted that Chelsea were missing several key attacking players for the visit of Sean Dyche’s team. On the plus side they still have the best defensive record in the division, having shipped only four goals so far.

Leicester will be looking to belatedly kick-start their season after an inconsistent first 11 matches. The Foxes are 12th in the table going into Saturday’s contest and have only registered back-to-back victories once so far this term. Brendan Rodgers’ side have not kept a clean sheet since the opening weekend of the campaign and will need to be much more solid to keep Chelsea’s attack quiet.

Chelsea will hope to welcome Romelu Lukaku back after a spell on the sidelines, but the Belgium international might only be fit enough for a place among the substitutes. Timo Werner is also nearing a return and Marcos Alonso and Mason Mount are available, but Mateo Kovacic looks set to miss out with a hamstring strain and Thiago Silva returned late from international duty.

Leicester will have to make do without Wesley Fofana, who will not play again this calendar year. James Justin and Youri Tielemans are also out with injury, but Marc Albrighton and Ryan Bertrand could feature in some capacity.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 20 November and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

