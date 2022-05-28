Liverpool v Real Madrid live stream: How to watch the Champions League final from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Real Madrid live stream, Saturday 28 May, 8pm BST

Looking for a Liverpool v Real Madrid live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Liverpool (opens in new tab)are looking to win their third trophy of the season when they travel to Paris for the Champions League final, but they face a Real Madrid (opens in new tab) side determined to finish off what has been a remarkable European campaign.

The Reds’ quadruple hopes came to an end on Sunday when Manchester City’s dramatic comeback against Aston Villa ensured that the Premier League title would go to the Etihad once again.

But, after lifting the League Cup and FA Cup already this term, Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to return to the top in Europe and win their second Champions League title in four years.

Revenge might also be on the Merseysiders’ minds, as they were beaten by Madrid in the 2018 final.

Liverpool’s route to Paris saw them storm to top spot in a tough group, winning every game to finish ahead of Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

They then edged past Inter Milan with a 2-1 aggregate victory in the last 16, before knocking out Benfica (6-4 agg.) and Villarreal (5-2 agg.).

If they are to win European football’s most coveted prize, though, they will have to get past a Karim Benzema-inspired Real side that took three huge scalps in the knockout stages.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won their group ahead of Inter, Sheriff Tiraspol – who they suffered a shock defeat to at home – and Shakhtar Donetsk.

But it was in the knockouts that the Madrid momentum really got rolling, as Benzema’s second half hat-trick in the second leg against PSG earned them a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The Frenchman then hit another hat-trick against Chelsea as they beat the reigning European champions 5-4, the tie going to extra time in the second leg.

But the Spanish champions saved their best and most dramatic efforts for last, launching a spectacular late comeback to knock out Manchester City in the semi-finals with a 6-5 aggregate win.

Benzema has scored 15 goals in the Champions League this season, 10 of which have come in the knockout stages, and Liverpool’s defence will have to be at their best to keep him quiet.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Saturday 28 May, and the game is being broadcast live by BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

