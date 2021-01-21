Offside or onside? Why Manchester City's goal against Aston Villa was allowed to stand

You've seen it by now. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva heads the ball forward. Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings chests the ball down to take a touch, knowing that no player in his vision is even close to him.

But that's the problem - he's behind you, Mingsy.

As the England centre-back controls the ball, Rodri - who'd been pressing Villa keeper Emi Martinez - sprints back from his offside position. Mings is caught unaware by the Spaniard, who steals possession.

Rodri passes to Bernardo Silva. Goal. Villa are incensed. The commentary team dumbfounded. Even Peter Walton, BT's resident refereeing consultant, a man who concurs seemingly with 100% of Premier League officiating decisions, opposes this one. Surely the goal can't stand?

The law, however, states that it can.

"A player, in an offside position," the rulebook states, "receiving the ball from an opponent, who deliberately plays the ball, is not considered to have gained an advantage."

Essentially, because Tyrone Mings made an attempt to play the ball, Rodri is seen to not be gaining anything from being behind him. Peter Walton later backtracked on his opinion of the goal, stating that it was a "good goal".

Never even heard of that rule, just let players stand offside, then run back & tackle you? In hindsight I should’ve cleared it, 100%, but didn’t even know that was the case. Nonsense https://t.co/2UiFEV9eqHJanuary 20, 2021

Earlier this season, Alexandre Lacazette profited from a skewed Andy Robertson clearance, pouncing in an offside position to put Arsenal a goal up against Liverpool. In the Italian Super Cup last night, however, Cristiano Ronaldo was flagged offside after running back to challenge a Napoli defender. (That didn't stop him breaking the all-time goalscoring record, mind.)

It seems like the debate will rage on with this one. Don't feel too much like the world is out to get you though, Villa fans - remember the ball crossing the line and goal-line technology malfunctioning last season?

