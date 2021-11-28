Manchester City v West Ham United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City v West Ham United live stream, Sunday 28 November, 2pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to remain hot on Chelsea’s heels at the top of the Premier League when they face West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side eased to a 3-0 victory over Everton last weekend to stay three points off top spot. It was a comfortable afternoon for City, who never looked in danger of dropping points against lacklustre opposition.

The Premier League champions then came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Wednesday night, securing first place in their Champions League group in the process. That made it four wins on the bounce in all competitions for Guardiola’s men.

City have not been perfect at the Etihad Stadium this term, though; they were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton in September and subsequently suffered a 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace. Guardiola will have learned lessons from those matches and he will hope his team make an early breakthrough on Sunday to avoid anxiety setting in.

West Ham are certainly capable of causing an upset here if City are not on top form. David Moyes’ side lost 1-0 to Wolves last weekend but bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Rapid Vienna on Thursday. West Ham are now safely through to the knockout phase of the Europa League and will soon be able to dedicate all their attention to domestic matters ahead of the last 16 in February.

Manchester City will have to make do without Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne and Liam Delap, but Jack Grealish and Phil Foden could be passed fit in time to feature.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Angelo Ogbonna, who is unlikely to play again this season after suffering an ACL injury before the November international break. Moyes has no other injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s match.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 28 November. See below for international broadcast options.

