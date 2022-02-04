Manchester United v Middlesbrough live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Middlesbrough live stream, Friday 4 February, 8pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to avoid an upset when they welcome Middlesbrough to Old Trafford on Friday night.

The Red Devils have won the FA Cup only once since 2004 and will be desperate to get their hands on the trophy again soon. This competition also represents Ralf Rangnick's best chance of winning silverware during his time as United's interim manager, a role he is set to vacate at the end of the campaign.

There have been a few signs of late that United are beginning to get to grips with Rangnick's system, although it remains true that results have often been better than performances. United have won three of their last four games in all competitions, though, and the emergence of Anthony Elanga has brought fresh youth and dynamism to the attack.

Middlesbrough head to Old Trafford in a confident mood after a run of seven wins in their last nine Championship outings. Their recent form has seen Chris Wilder's men rise from 15th place to sixth, and the play-offs now look like a realistic objective. Boro battled past Mansfield Town in the third round of this competition and will be hoping to pull off a shock against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. on Friday.

United will have to make do without Paul Pogba for the visit of Middlesbrough, but Victor Lindelof, Jadon Sancho and Eric Bailly are all available again. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will need to be assessed, but Mason Greenwood has been suspended by the club after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault following allegations on social media.

Middlesbrough will be unable to call upon the services of Marcus Browne and Marc Bola. It will be interesting to see whether Wilder names his strongest team at Old Trafford, or whether he holds back some of his key men for the promotion push ahead.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday 4 February, and UK viewers can watch live on ITV. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com