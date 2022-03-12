Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Saturday 12 March, 5.30pm GMT

Manchester United will host Tottenham in a crunch clash in the race for the top four on Saturday.

Ralf Rangnick's side had gone on an eight-game unbeaten run prior to last weekend's loss to Manchester City, but the manner of the defeat at the Etihad Stadium has seen pessimism descend on Old Trafford once more.

While Rangnick has overseen an improvement in some areas, United's hopes of a top-four finish have faded in recent weeks. Although the Red Devils are just one point adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot at present, they have played three more games than Arsenal.

Tottenham, who will overtake United with a win this weekend, have played two fewer matches than their upcoming opponents. Rangnick will know that his side cannot afford to drop too many more points if they are to qualify for the Champions League.

A failure to do so would be a massive disappointment. United finished as runners-up to Manchester City last term and then went out and bought Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Their squad is one of the strongest in Europe on paper, but United continue to flatter to deceive.

Spurs warmed up for this game with an impressive 5-0 thrashing of Everton on Monday night. That made it nine points from the last 12 available, leaving Tottenham only three points adrift of the top four.

Antonio Conte's side have been hampered by inconsistency since he took charge, and it is too early to say Spurs have turned in a corner. However, their performances in recent victories over Manchester City, Leeds and Everton have been hugely impressive. A similar level of display at Old Trafford could see Tottenham close the gap to Arsenal, at least temporarily.

United have Cristiano Ronaldo available again, but Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw will miss out.

Tottenham will be unable to call upon Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 12 March, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com