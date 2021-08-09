New season predictions: FFT writers predict their signings, flops and players of the season

Predicting what will happen in football is, famously, a tricky business. But that doesn't stop us all from giving our tips and two cents at the start of every season.

At FourFourTwo, we're just like you. We have expectations of how the campaign will play out, from the signings we're looking forward to, to those we fully expect to tank just weeks into the season.

FFT PREDICTS FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions

So we thought we'd ask our writers for their tips on who would be the best and the... not so best. Fire up those crystal balls and get placing your bets...

Who will be the player of the season?

Joe Brewin, Deputy Editor (@JoeBrewinFFT): Kevin De Bruyne

Based on the idea of Manchester City winning the title, it's hard to look beyond their best player – one of the few who can beat Pep roulette, and easily City's most influential star. There will always be questions about his fitness, but a fully firing KDB has the potential to break his own Premier League assist record this season... and that's not even with any certainty about Harry Kane potentially joining him this year.

Chris Flanagan, Senior Staff Writer (@CFlanaganFFT): Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian has been the best player in the Premier League for some time now - there's an argument to say that he may even be the best player in the world. Manchester City's Champions League final defeat hampered his Ballon d'Or chances, but it would be little surprise if he's as influential as ever in the title race this season.

Ed McCambridge, Staff Writer (@edmccambridge): Mohamed Salah

Big Mo stepped up big time last season. As Liverpool struggled without, erm, any defenders whatsoever, their talismanic Egyptian quietly kept banging them in. I fancy him to take things to 17/18 levels again, with the Reds back to full health. He notched 22 last term - I'm calling it now: he's hitting 30 this season.

James Andrew, Editor (@JamesAndrew_): Kevin De Bruyne

In all honesty, I could have gone for any City player, but when the Belgian is on song there are not many better than him. With one or two massive signings at City likely, the spotlight won’t be on De Bruyne as much and that could allow him to work his magic without much added pressure.

Conor Pope, Online Editor (@ConorPope): Mason Mount

Chelsea looked a very serious team once Thomas Tuchel took over, and the three – count 'em, three – victories over Manchester City late in the season make the Champions League winners Proper Title Contenders this time around. Despite the temptation to go out on a limb with a Kai Havertz recommendation here, Mason Mount seems the likelier key to the Blues lifting the title come May.

Mark White, Staff Writer (@markwhlte): Phil Foden

Manchester City have had mental blocks in big moments for years but Fodes doesn't seem troubled by the same stage fright. After an underwhelming Euros for the peroxide prince, I'm tipping him to get goals and assists a-plenty and take his game to another new level, as we all raise the bar even higher for the likes of Grealish and De Bruyne.

Who will be the best new signing?

Joe Brewin: Raphael Varane

I'm not sure Manchester United will be making a genuine title challenge this year, but Varane's arrival will definitely push them much, much closer. Now they have a back four to be feared, and Varane – £41m at 28, for a player of his trophy-winning pedigree – looks like a brilliant deal for the club. He's a huge upgrade on Lindelof.

Chris Flanagan: Jack Grealish

This might be a close-run thing between Grealish and Jadon Sancho - the potential extra quality of the team around him could help Grealish to shine that little bit more. Manchester City's new £100m man has been on a rapid upwards trajectory since promotion with Aston Villa two years ago - expect Pep Guardiola to improve him even further.

Ed McCambridge: Jadon Sancho

Covering football in Germany, I've had the pleasure of seeing Sancho live more than most, and I can assure Manchester United fans that the kid from Kennington is worth getting excited about. He's got the speed, balance, footwork and arrogance all the great United wingers of the past have showcased, and the end product to back it up. I'm hoping he can focus and bounce back after a disappointing end to an otherwise positive Euros.

James Andrew: Alphonse Areola

Despite being relegated with Fulham last season, Areola showed how good a goalkeeper he is. David Moyes guided West Ham to sixth last season but they were only two points behind fourth place Chelsea. Areola could prove to be the keeper they need to take that next step.

Conor Pope: Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho's return to England was much-anticipated, and with good reason. Just 21, his move to Germany was smart, allowing him regular Champions League minutes without the constant scrutiny the British press piles on young English talent. This year he'll prove himself, and next year he'll have Manchester United's hallowed No.7 shirt.

Mark White: Michael Olise

I’m going to avoid going with Sancho or Grealish and plump for Michael Olise. He glides on the ball like he’s skating and he’s got a wand of a left foot; he probably won’t win anything, individually or with Crystal Palace - but I’m just excited to see him take the top flight by storm. Shoutout to Albert Sambi Lokonga too, who has been supreme in preseason.

Who will be the surprise of the season?

Joe Brewin: Brentford

A bit of a punt in the dark here, but I'd like to think they'll do well this year and entertain in the Leeds mould. They were a bit flakey at times in the Championship, but it's not in their nature to try to defend their way to safety. I'm fascinated to see how Ivan Toney gets on at this level, having bossed the third and second tiers in succession.

Chris Flanagan: Brentford

The Bees are undoubtedly the smallest club in the Premier League this term, but that doesn't mean they can't survive. Aston Villa have snatched Emi Buendia off Norwich and have been linked with Todd Cantwell too, while Watford only ever seem one defeat away from a managerial change. Brentford, though, seem to have stability and a strategy that has already seen them over-achieve for several years. Why can't they over-achieve again, and avoid the drop?

Ed McCambridge: Arsenal

I think the signing of Ben White will have a bigger impact than people realise. The England centre-back is quick, composed on the ball and exactly the sort of calming presence David Luiz never was. With White next to Gabriel Magalhaes, the Gunners finally have a solid foundation on which to build. Emile Smith Rowe and Bakary Saka are two of the two most exciting youngsters in England right now and the future looks very intriguing. Title winners? Good grief, no... top four? Without a doubt.

James Andrew: Brentford

The west London club have been building steadily for the Premier League for a number of years. They are a club with a clear philosophy and all the players buy into that. In Ivan Toney they have a striker who has proved to be the best in League One and the Championship over the past two seasons and is full of confidence ahead of making his top-flight bow.

Conor Pope: Southampton

With Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand departing, I'm looking nervously at Southampton. Were Ralph Hasenhuttl not the manager, I think more people would be tipping them to struggle. Those 9-0 defeats could come to be seen as harbingers of doom.

Mark White: Manchester United

Despite the new signings, despite improving hugely under Ole and despite being, y'know, Manchester United, I feel like most of us are waiting for the next big implosion at Old Traffford. We've seen plenty of false dawns since Sir Alex left, after all. And while the league title might be a stretch, I reckon they might win the Champions League. The competition is fierce - looking at PSG, especially - but this squad has massive depth, new leadership and can beat anyone over two legs. Football, bloody hell and all that.

Who's your one to watch?

Joe Brewin: Leon Bailey

Aston Villa have made some really exciting signings as they plan for life after Jack Grealish. I enjoyed watching them more than most sides last year (largely because of him, mind), but Emi Buendia, Danny Ings and Bailey look like they could be great fun. I'm not convinced we'll get much consistency from Bailey in his first season – but when things go well, he could be a joy to watch.

Chris Flanagan: Francisco Trincao

The Portuguese winger has joined Wolves on loan this season, just a year after being tipped as a real star of the future when he signed for Barcelona for €31m, with a buyout clause of €500m. Things didn't go as well as the 21-year-old would have hoped at Barca, and their financial problems forced them to ship him out, but he's already got six caps for Portugal and clearly has potential. We wait to see if he realises it in the Premier League - much might depend on how Wolves do under new boss Bruno Lage.

Ed McCambridge: Jesse Lingard

There isn't a football fan in the country who didn't enjoy seeing Lingard scoring goals for West Ham after struggles with his mental health in recent years. The United forward always plays with a smile on his face and his dance moves are actually good and I won't hear another word on the matter. Now looking happy and healthy again - and off the back of nine strikes in 16 games for the Hammers last season - he'll be full of confidence ahead of a new campaign. Will he stay at Old Trafford? They'd be fools to let him go.

James Andrew: Manchester City

Might be an obvious answer but if City sign Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, adding to the plethora of world-class talent they already have then the rest of the Premier League may as well pack up and go home. As always, winning the Premier League title will remain the No. 1 aim this season, but they have enough star players to field different teams and win the lot and it could be good fun watching them while they do it.

Conor Pope: Ivan Toney

For those who don't follow the Championship closely, Brentford have been a fun team to watch for a few years and the 31 league goals Toney notched up last season saw him claim the crown as the division's top scorer (and FFT's best player in the EFL to boot). It's easy to see how he could settle into the Premier League.

Mark White: Gabriel Martinelli

Honestly? I think this guy could be bigger than either Bukayo Saka or Emile Smith Rowe if he stays fit. He's an absolute tornado in the final third, fearless as anything and he gets his head to anything first. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling for form and Alex Lacazette struggling to move, Martinelli has a big opportunity to stake a claim at Arsenal in the same way other youngsters have.

Who will be the flop of the season?

Joe Brewin: Everton

Peculiar summer business, they don't look much stronger than last season at this rate, and fans might not be giving Rafa much room for error. Last year was a struggle after a blistering start, and things could get bleak quickly if they don't make the most of a very kind set of fixtures to kick off the campaign.

Chris Flanagan: Derby County

It's fair to say that the summer hasn't gone particularly well for Derby or their manager Wayne Rooney - the Rams stayed in the Championship by the skin of their teeth last season, but a takeover has continued to elude them, and their manager then found himself in the headlines for unwanted reasons. Attempts to supplement a wafer-thin squad involved a battle with the EFL over the rules of their transfer embargo, and generally the club has looked in a bit of a mess. The third tier may beckon for the first time since 1986.

Ed McCambridge: Aston Villa

I have to say I'm impressed with the acquisitions of Emi Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey, but I have a feeling Villa are about to find out how important Grealish was to the whole system. Everything went through him and - savvy business though they've made - none of those three get close to Grealish for sheer ability or leadership. It's a tough break-up - and you just don't get over those very quickly.

James Andrew: Tottenham Hotspur

At the start of last season, I thought that Spurs could be contenders to win the league. But this year feels like it is going to be more of a transition as the club get used to new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. And then of course there is the Harry Kane issue. If he goes, how do Spurs replace his goals and assists? And if he stays, what will his mood be like? Kane does not appear to be the sort of player who would sulk, but then he also doesn’t seem like the sort of person who would miss training.

Conor Pope: Ben White

Ben White's £50m price tag seems steep, and will come with all sorts of pressure that will be difficult to shrug off in an Arsenal team that is still... unconvincing. He's a very good player, but probably not the answer to the Gunners' prayers that they'd hope for at that sort of fee.

Mark White: Jack Grealish

Last season, I predicted that Thiago would struggle to adapt to Liverpool but I prefaced it by saying that calling him a flop is harsh. The same goes for Jack Grealish. Guardiolaball comes with a learning curve, as even the best have found out, and I'm not sure dragging and dropping someone as individually brilliant as Grealish into City's set-up is going to flourish from the off. It might take until next season for us to see Villa levels again.

