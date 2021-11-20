Newcastle United v Brentford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Newcastle United v Brentford live stream, Saturday 20 November, 3pm GMT

Eddie Howe will be looking to secure Newcastle’s first victory of the season when Brentford visit St James’ Park on Saturday.

Having failed to lure Unai Emery to the northeast of England, Newcastle confirmed the appointment of Howe as Steve Bruce’s successor before the international break. The former Bournemouth boss watched his new team’s 1-1 draw with Brighton from the stands, and Newcastle’s performance in that match will have underlined the size of the task confronting him.

The Magpies’ bid to avoid relegation will no doubt be aided by significant investment in the squad in January. Before then Howe must try and make the team more inventive in the final third. Newcastle did a decent job of shutting out Brighton two weeks ago, but they created precious few opportunities of their own.

Brentford will be desperate to arrest their slide down the table by beating Newcastle this weekend. Thomas Frank’s charges moved up to seventh after overcoming West Ham last month, but a run of four consecutive defeats since then has left the Bees down in 14th. Brentford were a little unfortunate to lose 2-1 to Norwich last time out, but it is fair to say the honeymoon period is over for the Premier League new boys.

Frank will have to make do without David Raya, Mads Sorensen, Joshua Dasilva and Kristoffer Ajer for the trip to the northeast. Mathias Jorgensen and Yoane Wissa will require late fitness tests, while Shandon Baptiste and Mathias Jensen are expected to be involved.

It will be interesting to see whether Howe retains the three-man backline that Newcastle have used for much of the season to date. Paul Dummett is still out injured and will play no part here, but Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron are expected to be involved.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 20 November. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com