Newcastle United v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Newcastle United v Manchester United live stream, Monday 27 December, 8pm GMT

Manchester United will return to Premier League action for the first time since December 11 on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick's side had back-to-back games postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the camp. Several matches have been called off at short notice and there is a chance of that happening here, but at the time of writing the fixture looks set to go ahead as planned.

United have won three league encounters on the bounce to boost their chances of a top-four finish. They were sixth in the standings, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal but with two games in hand, ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures and will now be looking to close the gap separating them from the Champions League spots.

Newcastle will require a significant uptick in the second half of the season in order to avoid relegation. They are second-bottom as things stand and defeat on Monday would leave them on 10 points at the midway stage of the campaign.

Back-to-back losses to Liverpool and Manchester City were to be expected, and this is another game from which Eddie Howe will not necessarily expect his side to get a result.

Manchester United remain without Paul Pogba until the new year, but Rangnick could have several players available again. Centre-back duo Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof may be available for selection, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also an option after shaking off a knee injury.

Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, all of whom have been linked with a January exit, will all need to be assessed.

Newcastle will have to make do without Isaac Hayden after the midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the campaign last time out.

Jonjo Shelvey could undergo a late fitness test as he looks to speed up his recovery from a muscular injury, and Javi Manquillo is expected to be available after a bout of illness. Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett are definitely out.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Monday 27 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

