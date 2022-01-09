Nottingham Forest v Arsenal live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal live stream, Sunday 9 January, 5.15pm GMT

Arsenal will be out to avoid an upset in the third round of the FA Cup when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta won this tournament in his first season in charge at the Emirates Stadium, and his side are among the favourites to go all the way this term. They head into the weekend in excellent form, despite a narrow - and somewhat unfortunate - 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.

Prior to that, Arsenal won four games on the bounce in the top flight. They now sit fourth in the standings, having been toiling in mid-table just a couple of months ago. Qualifying for the Champions League is their primary objective this term, but the chance to add another piece of silverware to the cabinet would not go amiss either.

Arsenal are through to the semi-finals of the League Cup and will fancy their chances of advancing to the fourth round of the FA Cup, even if the draw was tougher than it might have been.

At the start of the season it looked like Nottingham Forest were set for a sustained battle against relegation to League One. However, the decision to replace Chris Hughton with Steve Cooper has proved to be a masterstroke.

Forest are now up to ninth in the table, with just six points separating them from the play-offs. Cooper's side did suffer back-to-back defeats at the end of 2021, but they should not be underestimated by this weekend's visitors to the City Ground.

Forest will be without Mohamed Drager, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco. Alex Mighten, Max Lowe, Loic Mbe Soh, Joe Lolley and Richie Laryea are out injured, but Keinan Davis and Steve Cook could make their debuts for the club.

Arsenal quartet Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all in Cameroon for the Cup of Nations. Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah are both doubts due to Covid-19.

Kick-off is at 5.15pm GMT on Sunday 9 January, and UK viewers can watch live on ITV. See below for international broadcast options.

