Philippe Coutinho to Newcastle United in the summer? One ex-teammate thinks so…

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique has called Steven Gerrard's impact at Aston Villa an "incredible job" – but reckons Newcastle United could sign Philippe Coutinho.

Enrique played with both Coutinho and Gerrard at Liverpool and says that he's been hugely impressed with his former captain, who took over from Dean Smith in the autumn. Speaking to FourFourTwo in association with BoyleSports football betting though, the Spaniard reckons Philippe Coutinho might well be a target for Newcastle United.

"Gerrard's done an incredible job – the way he’s playing, it reminds me of Liverpool," Enrique said. "It’s high-intensity football and I love that. They have a good team – and bringing in someone like Steven Gerrard… listen, you would never get a player like Philippe Coutinho if you don’t have Stevie there. Aston Villa got a great deal for a player of Coutinho’s quality, there.

"He’s one of the best players in the world in that position if he’s fit and performing like he did at Liverpool. Signing players like Coutinho will bring more players of that quality to the club. Coutinho is what I love in football – it can be possible that he stays. It will be difficult salary-wise but Barcelona do not want him."

Enrique joined the Reds from Newcastle and linked up with Coutinho during his time at Anfield. The defender knows the Brazilian personally and says that if a good offer comes from the Toon – who were linked with Coutinho before he signed for Villa – they could well snatch him from the Midlands outfit.

"I know Coutinho personally and I know that if he does well for the club and he is happy at Aston Villa, he will be able to sign there," Enrique said. "I don’t know the deal, I’m not his agent but I believe if he is happy, it is a possibility.

"But if he does really well for Aston Villa, Newcastle stay in the Premier League and they come for Coutinho, Villa can’t do anything to stop that! What Newcastle can offer, money-wise, Aston Villa can’t.

"But knowing Coutinho, he’s won a lot, if he’s happy at Aston Villa, his family are happy and he’s a family guy, he could stay and Aston Villa will keep trying to sign better and better players. If he does well, Newcastle could be a big candidate to sign him."

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game