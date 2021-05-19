What are Poland's Euro 2020 fixtures?

Paulo Sousa's side will take to the field on June 14 for the first of Poland's Euro 2020 fixtures.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Poland booked their place at Euro 2020 by topping their qualifying group ahead of Austria, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Israel and Latvia.

Robert Lewandowski and co. accumulated 25 points out of a possible 30, winning eight games, drawing one and losing one.

Their performances in the qualification campaign earned Poland a spot in Pot 2 for the group stage draw.

Their first game against Slovakia will take place in Saint Petersburg on June 14.

Five days later Poland will take on Spain in Seville, before a meeting with Sweden on June 23.

If Sousa's side finish top of Group E, they will face one of the third-placed finishers from Group A, Group B, Group C or Group D in the round of 16 on June 29.

A second-place finish in Group E would see Poland face the Group D runner-up - one of England, Croatia, Scotland or Czech Republic - in the last 16 on June 28.

Poland are competing at the European Championship for the fourth time, having also taken part in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Poland co-hosted Euro 2012 with Ukraine. They reached the quarter-finals in France five years ago, but were eliminated by eventual champions Portugal on penalties.