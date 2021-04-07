Porto vs Chelsea live – Champions League quarter-final, first leg

7.30pm: How about some betting odds for tonight’s game? Bet365 has a Porto win at 18/5, a draw at 12/5 and a Chelsea win at 5/6 . 18+ only, and gamble responsibly.

7.27pm: N’Golo Kante is a huge miss for Thomas Tuchel. The French midfielder has a new lease of life under the Blues coach, and was a pivotal figure in the lengthy unbeaten run that came to a crashing end against [checks notes again], er, Sam Allardyce’s West Brom?

The key to the success has been Tuchel’s use of a ‘double pivot’, which suits Kante perfectly: you can read Ewan Lury’s explainer on that here .

7.24pm: Here's who else is missing...

N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are both suffering from hamstring injuries, with the latter sustained during this weekend’s drubbing at the hands of [checks notes] ... Sam Allardyce’s West Brom? That doesn’t sound right.

Porto will be missing Sergio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi with suspensions, and Mouhamed Mbaye through long-term injury.

7.22pm: Thiago Silva is one of those changes: he's been dropped to the bench. He had, it must be said, a bit of a shocker at the weekend against, er, Sam Allardyce’s West Brom, running himself an early bath before the game had even hit the half-hour mark.

It was out of character for the 36-year-old defender, however, who has otherwise been a brilliant bit of business for the Blues, adding much-needed experience to a promising, but still young squad.

We sat down for a long interview with the Brazilian recently, as he spoke about captaining Chelsea, his aspirations at Stamford Bridge, and nearly dying… It’s definitely worth a read .

Line-ups

7.20pm: Here's Chelsea's starting XI tonight – a 4-3-3 for the Blues, with five changes from the team that lost to Sam Allardyce's West Brom (no, really, they did).

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Werner #CFC #UCL #PORCHE pic.twitter.com/hU7iuld3UQApril 7, 2021 See more

7.17pm: The big news at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground this week was a bust-up between defender Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The pair reportedly had to be separated by teammates after a heavy challenge led to a heated exchange, with the German sent away to cool off in the dressing room for the remainder of the session.

“They are all competitors and want to win training matches,” Tuchel told reporters following the incident. “We needed to interfere in the situation, so that was serious.” All appears to be sorted ahead of the Porto clash, though. Still, everyone loves handbags… read the full story here .

7.10pm: First bit of team news – here's how Porto will line up tonight:

⚽𝕆 ℕ𝕆𝕊𝕊𝕆 𝟙𝟙 𝕀ℕ𝕀ℂ𝕀𝔸𝕃⚽#FCPorto #FCPCFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/L45J1UVWB3April 7, 2021 See more

How to watch

6.58pm: Welcome to our liveblog for Porto vs Chelsea, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals!

Thomas Tuchel suffered his first defeat as Chelsea boss this weekend, 15 games into his tenure, with a surprise 5-2 drubbing at the hands of relegation-threatened West Brom.

This allowed cross-London rivals West Ham to leapfrog them into fourth place after beating Wolves on Monday night.

Not the perfect preparation for a crucial Champions League tie.