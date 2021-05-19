What are Portugal's Euro 2020 fixtures?

Fernando Santos' side will take to the field on June 15 for the first of Portugal's Euro 2020 fixtures.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with that aforementioned meeting between Italy and Turkey on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Portugal are the reigning European champions, having won Euro 2016 five years ago. That was the first triumph at a major tournament in their national team's history.

Eder was the unlikely hero, as his goal in extra time gave Portugal a 1-0 victory over France, the host nation, in the final.

Santos will now be looking to retain the trophy, but his team will have to do it the hard way after being drawn in the group of death.

Portugal begin their campaign against Hungary in Budapest on June 15.

Four days later they will take on Germany in Munich, before a rematch against France on June 23.

If Cristiano Ronaldo and co. finish top of Group F, they will face one of the third-placed finishers from Group A, Group B or Group C in the round of 16.

If Portugal finish second in Group F, they will take on the Group D winner in the round of 16 - one of England, Croatia, Scotland or Czech Republic.

At Euro 2016, Portugal only advanced to the knockout stage as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

With Germany and France also among the favourites to win the tournament, Portugal could again finish third in the group stage.