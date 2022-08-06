Premier League 2022/23: Are top-flight players still taking the knee this season?

The sight of Premier League players taking the knee before kick-off has become a key part of the pre-match routine – but that's about to change.

While it's been made at all games on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season, the league's captain's have decided to reduce the anti-racism gesture's use this term.

When did Premier League players start taking the knee?

(Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Premier League players started taking the knee in June 2020 during Project Restart (the league's relaunch after it was paused due to the onset of COVID-19), following the murder of George Floyd in the USA (opens in new tab).

Aston Villa (opens in new tab)'s televised match against Sheffield United (opens in new tab) saw players (and coaches and officials) in England's top-flight perform the protest for the first time, and it's remained ever since – also being adopted by the EFL and other competitions.

How has Premier League players' stance on taking the knee changed for 2022/23?

Premier League captains have decided to take the knee at "specific moments" during the 2022/23 campaign. A statement by the league read (opens in new tab):

"Ahead of the new season, Premier League club captains have reaffirmed their commitment to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination.

"The players have decided to use specific moments during the upcoming campaign to take the knee, to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society.

"The Premier League supports the players' decision and, alongside the clubs, will use these opportunities to elevate anti-racism messaging as part of the League's No Room for Racism Action Plan."

On their decision to limit taking the knee to certain occasions, the captains themselves said (opens in new tab):

"We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight unity against all forms of racism and in doing so, we continue to show solidarity for a common cause.

"We remain absolutely committed to [eradicating] racial prejudice, and [bringing] about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all."

When will Premier League players take the knee in 2022/23?

(Image credit: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

The "significant moments" to which the captains refer are the Premier League's No Room for Racism fixture rounds in October and March, (as well as the opening weekend) Boxing Day (when the league re-commences following the 2022 World Cup), and the final day of the campaign.

Players will also take the knee at this season's Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals at Wembley.