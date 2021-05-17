Premier League: Every goal ever scored by a goalkeeper

You've seen it a million times before. A corner at the death; the keeper gesturing at his bench or ignoring them altogether to join in the melee of a last-chance saloon.

More often than not, the presence of a bumbling, 6ft plus player - who's not as good at the more conventional aspects of the game as his teammates, let's not forget - doesn't help the situation. It feels like a dad unwantedly joining in his son's under-14s tournament. Just cause you're big, doesn't mean you're any good.

But other times, it works a treat - hell, there are times when it's not even a corner that the goalkeeper scores from. Six keepers have now had the privilege of getting on the scoresheet in the Premier League, following Alisson's heroic last-minute winner at the weekend. Here they all are...

1. Peter Schmeichel, 2001/02

Incredibly, this was the Great Dane's ninth career goal. Schmeichel netted six goals for Hvidovre and another two for Brondby, before famously scoring in a UEFA Cup match for Manchester United against Rotor Volgograd in 1995.

It's perhaps fitting that the man who many believe is the greatest keeper to play in the league was the first to score since its breakaway in 1992. The ball comes in from a corner, takes a touch on the way through, falling helpfully at Big Pete's big feet. He volleys it first time and though he gets plenty of thwack behind it, it certainly looks like a goalkeeper's struck it.

Aston Villa still lost 3-2 to Everton that day. The Toffees took the points but history is still with Villa's keeper of that day.

2. Brad Friedel, 2003/04

Brad Friedel was quite simply an underrated hero. He holds the record for the most consecutive Premier League games played - that's across several clubs - and despite never winning a Premier League medal, he was as sturdy a presence as you'd ever find in goal.

It's even an underrated finish. Blackburn Rovers no.1 Friedel is loitering around the penalty spot and as the ball ricochets off a Charlton Athletic defender, the American manages to side-foot it in with his left foot. The Rovers players go ape, jumping all over their keeper. These were the halcyon pre-Guardiola days, of course, before keepers even kicked the ball short distances, so they were probably just shocked to see such a feat from a keeper.

Such a deft finish didn't win the game though. Claus Jensen looped a last-minute lob over Friedel's head to seal all three points for the Addicks in the end. Friedel's moment in the sun became almost as underappreciated as he was.

3. Paul Robinson, 2006/07

The accolade of being the first goalkeeper to score from his own half goes to Tottenham Hotspur stopper Paul Robinson, who found the back of the net against Watford in 2007.

The shot(?) comes from a free-kick, which the former England no.1 hits long upfield. Somehow, the ball takes a bounce a few feet in front of Ben Foster before bobbling over his head and into the back of the net, much to the shock and bemusement of White Hart Lane.

In another first, Robinson became the first goalscoring keeper to end up on the winning side that afternoon.

4. Tim Howard, 2011/12

In another first for goalscoring goalkeepers, Everton's Tim Howard actually apologised for his long-range, wind-aided effort which caught Adam Bogdan flat-footed.

After punting a backpass from his own box into Bolton Wanderers' net, the American described the goal as something "you never want to see that happen" and called his goal "ugly" and "embarrassing". We beg to differ, Tim. There are few sights in football as joyous - from the neutral perspective, of course.

5. Asmir Begovic, 2013/14

Poor Artur Boruc. After Bournemouth signed Stoke City goalkeeper, Asmir Begovic, the "big Pole in our goal" (as Cherries fans christened him) had to be understudy to a man who had scored against him from the longest distance ever in football.

Another effort from the scoring side's own penalty area, Begovic was just outside his six-yard area when he thumped the ball up the pitch. Boruc, like the others before him, misjudged the bounce but at least fell on his backside trying to flap it out the net.

The first 50 goals scored by Bosnians in the Premier League were all by Edin Dzeko. Imagine what the odds would have been on the 51st coming from Stoke's goalkeeper...

6. Alisson Becker, 2020/21

The power on the header from Alisson Becker in this one is something to behold. While most goalkeepers simply wait around awkwardly in the penalty area after they've charged up so decisively, Ali knew exactly what he was going to do with this Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

The circumstances made it even more beautiful. The first-ever winning goal from a goalkeeper, keeping Liverpool's hopes of a top-four finish alive, all after a tough few months for the Brazilian (his father died suddenly in February in a tragic accident).

This might be the best goal ever scored by a no.1 in the Premier League. Plenty of strikers would be delighted with that finish.

