"PSG are a stain on Messi's legacy": How social media reacted to Real Madrid's incredible Champions League win

By published

Real Madrid remontada'd PSG in 30 swift minutes in the Bernabeu – and Twitter went mad for the Karim Benzema show

Real Madrid 3-1 PSG
(Image credit: Getty)

Have you got your breath back? Real Madrid fans still haven't. 

PSG were 1-0 up and cruising in the home of the Galacticos – well, 2-0 on aggregate – only for history to repeat itself tonight. Real Madrid dug into the reserves and out of nowhere, Karim Benzema pushed his international strike partner Kylian Mbappe firmly off the pedestal with three goals to turn the tie in Los Blancos' favour.

We've seen it before – but no matter how many times PSG capitulate in Europe and no matter how many times Real Madrid pull it out the bag, it's still astounding to watch. Social media exploded.

See more

FFT editor-at-large Andy Mitten was at the Bernabeu for this one, where one Real fan in front of him simply never gave up hope, apparently telling those not singing to go to the theatre. We fully expect him to be singing all night, now.

See more

On the night that Manchester City brought on a veteran Champions League winner – and progressed to the quarter-finals – Richard Jolly made a comparison to PSG's sullen no.30. 

See more

He's been booked in his career and has no World Cup Golden Boot, though…

See more

Paris Saint-Germain's apparent fairweather forwards did little from the 60th minute onwards – though the Bernabeu's collective heart stopped for a moment during a Messi free-kick in the second half.

See more

Rub it in, why don't you, Fab.

See more

In the pandemonium of Real Madrid's third and decisive goal, David Alaba got carried away in celebration and encouraged the home fans by waving furniture at them. 

See more

Except Pochettino made a Champions League final with Moussa Sissoko and Fernando Llorente…

See more

One of these days, sports psychologists will give us a definitive reason as to why the team with 13 Champions League titles are never out of a tie – whoever they're playing against, with whichever players. It's simultaneously so simple and so perplexing. 

See more

Credit to Carlo: he brought on Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo and somehow, Real Madrid found that extra gear that PSG just didn't have. 

See more

We bet PSG swung an envious glance or two over at the Blues last season.

See more

Strong words. So far, that big move to Paris hasn't really worked out, has it?

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

DECISIONS, DECISIONS What are Marcus Rashford's options if he does leave Manchester United?

PACKED BAGS Which players will leave Manchester United? 10 players who could be off before next season

QUIZ The Ultimate Football Quiz! Loons, birds and Ballon d'Or winners – 18 questions to test your knowledge

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September. 