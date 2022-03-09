"PSG are a stain on Messi's legacy": How social media reacted to Real Madrid's incredible Champions League win

Have you got your breath back? Real Madrid fans still haven't.

PSG were 1-0 up and cruising in the home of the Galacticos – well, 2-0 on aggregate – only for history to repeat itself tonight. Real Madrid dug into the reserves and out of nowhere, Karim Benzema pushed his international strike partner Kylian Mbappe firmly off the pedestal with three goals to turn the tie in Los Blancos' favour.

We've seen it before – but no matter how many times PSG capitulate in Europe and no matter how many times Real Madrid pull it out the bag, it's still astounding to watch. Social media exploded.

What a game. Benzema hat-trick in 17 minutes. Bedlam here. Madrid come from behind to lead 3-2 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/POZ9mDS4c5March 9, 2022 See more

FFT editor-at-large Andy Mitten was at the Bernabeu for this one, where one Real fan in front of him simply never gave up hope, apparently telling those not singing to go to the theatre. We fully expect him to be singing all night, now.

Lionel Messi and Scott Carson both played in the Champions League in 2004-05 and both played in it tonight. But only one can now win it this season.March 9, 2022 See more

On the night that Manchester City brought on a veteran Champions League winner – and progressed to the quarter-finals – Richard Jolly made a comparison to PSG's sullen no.30.

Karim Benzema is indisputably one of the greatest number nines of all-time. 👏🏻👏🏻March 9, 2022 See more

He's been booked in his career and has no World Cup Golden Boot, though…

You don’t see much of PSG’s front three when it gets difficult, do you.March 9, 2022 See more

Paris Saint-Germain's apparent fairweather forwards did little from the 60th minute onwards – though the Bernabeu's collective heart stopped for a moment during a Messi free-kick in the second half.

Reminder. Paris Saint-Germain turned down €170m guaranteed plus €10m add-ons official proposal from Real Madrid on August 26, last summer. ⭐️ #Mbappé pic.twitter.com/EbDzvt8k58March 9, 2022 See more

Rub it in, why don't you, Fab.

Don’t you sit in our chair! pic.twitter.com/lmJAMyM8UDMarch 9, 2022 See more

In the pandemonium of Real Madrid's third and decisive goal, David Alaba got carried away in celebration and encouraged the home fans by waving furniture at them.

PSG are Tottenham Hotspur of the champions league.March 9, 2022 See more

Except Pochettino made a Champions League final with Moussa Sissoko and Fernando Llorente…

Nah you actually can’t buy CL heritage. You gotta work for it. Special competition. Super League gotta package that when it rolls throughMarch 9, 2022 See more

One of these days, sports psychologists will give us a definitive reason as to why the team with 13 Champions League titles are never out of a tie – whoever they're playing against, with whichever players. It's simultaneously so simple and so perplexing.

PSG are architects of their own downfall but Ancelotti has managed this 90 minutes exquisitely. This has been exactly the kind of occasion he's always thrived in.March 9, 2022 See more

Credit to Carlo: he brought on Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo and somehow, Real Madrid found that extra gear that PSG just didn't have.

Looking back now, Tuchel's reign at PSG is really underrated. Man even made it to the Champions League final on clutches. Imagine if he was fit. 😂 pic.twitter.com/7GXAYxDO3kMarch 9, 2022 See more

We bet PSG swung an envious glance or two over at the Blues last season.

Lionel Messi is the greatest player to have ever touched a football.But PSG are a stain on his legacy -- a golden prison.Nothing less. Nothing more.Shame.March 9, 2022 See more

Strong words. So far, that big move to Paris hasn't really worked out, has it?

