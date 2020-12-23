Quiz! Can you name all of Arsene Wenger's FA Cup-winning Arsenal XIs?

12 minutes on the clock, 77 players to guess - that's 11 from each of the finals Arsenal won in 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015 and 2017. Phew.

When people mention Arsene Wenger, they tend to go through the same things that he achieved at Arsenal.

The 49 games unbeaten. Two doubles. The rivalry with Sir Alex Ferguson - later Jose Mourinho - and the iconic teams he put together. But no one ever mentions one extraordinary feat.

Wenger is the record-holding manager for FA Cup titles won. That's seven that he amassed in his two decades in North London - four in the first few years of his reign, before a late renaissance in which he bagged three in four years towards the end of his Arsenal career.

Today, we'd like you to name the players that he won those trophies with. There will be a few familiar faces for sure, but no player has ever started more than three finals for the Frenchman...

