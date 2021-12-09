Quiz! Can you name Barcelona's 50 most expensive signings?

You have 10 minutes to guess 50 players.

For the first time in two decades, Barcelona are not in the Champions League group stages. What a fall from grace this past few years have been.

Things haven't always been this bad - but excess and expense haven't helped. Barca's list of top transfers is a catalogue of genius and mediocrity, with recent acquisitions looking meek compared to the glory years.

And for a club with such a prolific academy, so many of their biggest stars of the past aren't even down. Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, current manager Xavi - all of them were world-class, none of them cost a peseta.

Think back to some of the best and worst players to play for Barca... some of them will be in today's quiz.

