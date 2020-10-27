Quiz! Can you name every opponent Manchester City have faced in the Champions League?

Eight minutes on the clock, 43 clubs to guess.

Last season was a ride, wasn't it? Not least because Manchester City were - for a while, at least - banned from the Champions League.

For most of the season, the pack in the Premier League were chasing fifth place, believing it to be enough to see them among the elite of Europe next season - but with such a plot twist off the pitch, the final three games in the season will certainly be interesting.

More importantly for City, however, the Tuesday and Wednesday nights under the bright Etihad lights will continue.

Can you name every club that has played them since they first qualified for the Champions League in 2012?

