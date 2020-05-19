You have five minutes to guess 24 players.

One issue with the Premier League restarting in the summer is what happens to those players on loan at clubs.

Since many loans end in May and June, the league continuing presents an interesting quandary: do players remain at their loan clubs or go back to their parent clubs for the summer?

We're sure that the Premier League will sort it out. But for now, we'd like you to name every player in the division that the problem affects.

Some of these players are bigger names than others - how many of the 24 could you guess?

