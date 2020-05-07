Quiz! Can you name every player to feature in Liverpool vs Barcelona, in 2019?

Five minutes on the clock, 28 answers to guess - that's 11 players on each side, plus three substitutes.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates - especially if they're Liverpool fans.

Anfield has one of the richest histories of any stadium when it comes to European football.

It goes to show what an incredible game the 4-0 vs Barcelona was, that it's one of that old ground's greatest nights. It was the impossible - and Liverpool pulled it off.

Still, a year later, the iconic image of the Kop joining as one to sing You'll Never Walk Alone together is enough to give you goosebumps - whether you love the Reds or not. (OK - maybe not if you support Everton or Manchester United)

Today, we'd like you to name both sides who featured in that game, substitutes included. It was only a year ago, after all...

