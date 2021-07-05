Quiz! Can you name every World Cup and Euros top scorer since 1990?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 names to guess.

In the past 31 years of World Cup and European Championship football, not one tournament has been top-scored by a player who's done it before.

That's quite a staggering feat when you think about it. These competitions happen every other year - and not one player could retain their Golden Boot.

Still, with the World Cup coming up next year - yep, that soon - perhaps someone can do the unthinkable in Qatar?

By the way... some of these Golden Boots were settled only by assists and goals-to-minutes ratio. That's the benefit of more teams in the Euros, these days.

