Quiz! Can you name Gareth Southgate's first England squad?
By Mark White Contributions from Conor Pope published
Gareth Southgate has been England manager since 2016 – but can you can remember who was in the Three Lions' team all those years ago?
Six minutes on the clock, 23 players to guess.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
- Conor Pope Online Editor
