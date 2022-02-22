Quiz! Can you name Juventus' 25 record signings?
The Old Lady has splashed out some of the biggest transfers fees ever – but how many do you know?
Twenty-five to get, 10 minutes on the clock.
How well do you know your Serie A stars? Let us know by tweeting your score to @FourFourTwo.
It's been 26 years since Juventus last lifted the Champions League – the only occasion in which they have done so, no less – but they've had plenty of big name stars pass through Turin with the aim of winning it again since then.
And they certainly haven't been stingey with the transfer fees – nine straight Serie A titles between 2012 and 2020 certainly help with the ability to spend.
But who have they spent that money on?
Time to put your Italian football knowledge (or "calcio", if you're really cultured) to the test.
