Quiz! Can you name the most successful players in these four competitions?

12 minutes on the clock, 80 names to guess - some appear more than once

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

It's an iconic image: Cristiano Ronaldo, standing with the Champions League trophy in one hand, the other hand open to indicate how many times he'd been there before.

Only Paco Gento has more European Cups. The fellow winger lifted an incredible six of Old Big Ears, back in Real Madrid's glory days.

So that got us thinking - who have been the most successful players in each of the big four competitions in England - the four you'd need to do a quadruple - since 1992?

There are some obvious names here. Once you name a few, you get a hang for who the teams were that lifted the trophies and then it becomes much easier. This should be a piece of cake...

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

BUYING GUIDES Nike releases new Phantom GT gear - inspired by the Scorpion range

JAMIE WARD Why are Manchester United so much better away from home?

IN THE MAG Lionel Messi at Barcelona – the truth! PLUS Yeboah, Maradona, Willian, Ancelotti, Johnny Marr, transfer bust-ups and more