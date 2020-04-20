Quiz! Can you name the 25 longest-serving Premier League players?

8 minutes on the clock, 25 answers to guess - remember, we're looking for the longest-serving at their particular club.

The life of a footballer used to be straightforward: come through the ranks at your club, kick everything in sight as a player and remain there until the day you retire.

But with more money in football, the transfer has become almost inevitable. There are yogurts in the fridges of agents that have been there longer than most of their clients at their current team.

To stay a one-club man is rare these days - hell, even Steven Gerrard was tempted by a retirement in LA. Even staying at the same club for over eight years is considered impressive.

Today, we're looking for the players who have done just that. We'd like you to name the fellas who just won't switch sides - the 25 longest-serving at their current clubs, to be precise.

