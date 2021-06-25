Quiz! Can you name the Euro 2020 England players' former clubs?

10 minutes on the clock, 92 clubs to guess.

When we talk about the 92, it describes every club in the Football League and Premier League. But that number also represents the number of clubs that each of England's current Euros squad have played for collectively.

Football's rich tapestry of career progression is present in this list. Playing England may be the goal for every young player in this country - but there are infinite ways to get there.

There are one-club men who have never been at another side on our list. There are lower league stalwarts who made their way up. Journeymen. There are even those who tested their mettle abroad.

Some of these clubs you'll remember England stars playing for. Others you may have to guess...

