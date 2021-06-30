Quiz! Can you name the last six England managers' most-played players?

Six minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

The first thing that every manager does - after instructing their assistant to take care of friendlies - is look through their squad and identify the core.

From there, a captain is either appointed or kept on from their original role. There's usually a clutch of other players who will step up to form the backbone of your team.

You can always rely on the same five or six players to make the squad regardless of opposition and form at international level. These players carry the others and offer levels of leadership - there are even players who take knocks and carry on in the squad as moral support.

That's why today's quiz shouldn't be too hard. We've listed every England manager since 2000 and found their top five most played players. Some of these names should be synonymous with their boss...

