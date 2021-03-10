Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from the Barcelona 6-1 PSG Remontada game in 2017?

You have five minutes to guess 28 players.

It's gone down as one of the most iconic football matches in modern history.

Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Barcelona in their own back yard. They whupped the five-time European champions 4-0, needing Barca to hit the PSG for five in the return leg. Hope was slim.

While Barcelona went for an attacking line-up and racked up goal after goal in the Camp Nou, however, a consolation goal from PSG seemed to kill the tie. That was it - surely - with an away goal scored, it couldn't happen... could it?

The rest is history, as they say. Unai Emery trudged off the pitch with his tail between his legs in disbelief. The night belonged to Catalonia - the less said about what happened in the next round against Juventus, the better, though.

