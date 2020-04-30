Quiz! Can you name the players Louis van Gaal gave debuts to?

The new issue of FourFourTwo magazine is in shops from April 29, and celebrates the 100 greatest managers of all time. So this week, we're giving you loads and loads of manager quizzes on the website this week. Let's hope you know your Hitzfeld from your Happel....

Ten minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess - we're looking for the most valuable players from Louis's time at Ajax (1991-1997), Barcelona (1997-2000), AZ Alkmaar (2005-2009), Bayern Munich (2009-2011) and Manchester United (2014-16)

What do the words "Louis van Gaal" mean to you? Well, that depends on who you follow.

If you're an Ajax fan, perhaps the mere mention of the Iron Tulip conjures wonderful memories of the 1995 Champions League-winning side. If you follow Barcelona, you may remember those back-to-back La Liga titles with the likes of Rivaldo in the side.

Bayern fans remember King Louis for very nearly winning them a treble - that darned Jose Mourinho with his Inter Milan team - while Manchester United fans... aside from the FA Cup he won, they remember the madness of him throwing himself to the floor on the touchline, singing "Louis van Gaal's red army" and calling Chris Smalling "Mike".

But all these clubs have one thing in common: van Gaal has brought through a plethora of young talents wherever he's gone. We'd like you to name the players that the Dutchman gave league debuts at a parent club to: we've listed his top 20.

