Quiz! Can you name the players with the most league titles?

10 minutes on the clock, 60 players to guess.

Winning is a habit. Once you've done something once, in theory, you should develop the mentality of what it takes to do it again.

That's perhaps why no one can quite write off Jose Mourinho. Why the mere presence of Sergio Ramos or Cristiano Ronaldo is associated with a gold-laden future for whichever club they grace. Why coaches tell youngsters to observe their elders' behaviours before and after a match, as much as during.

Football is dominated by elite clubs but - elite players have as much of a hand in defining the pecking order. Winning with winners is easier than winning without them, right?

Today, we've compiled who's won the most titles, from Europe's top five divisions - that's England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. And since history is long and time is short, we've only included players who have made a senior club appearance in the 21st Century. That leaves us with 60 men who've lifted seven or more championships...

