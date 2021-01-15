Quiz! Can you name the scorers in the last 12 Liverpool vs Manchester United games?

You have eight minutes to guess 22 players.

Manchester United, of course, have their noisy neighbours. Liverpool meanwhile have the friendly rivalry. When it comes to who the two red giants really hate, there's only one answer.

United vs Liverpool is a strange rivalry. It's like the English Clasico in that these are our big guns; our two biggest clubs who have each had their golden eras. They're separated by a motorway, geographically speaking. But each measure themselves against the other.

At the height of the rivalry, they've fought Cup finals and managers have prided themselves on knocking the others off the perch. In recent times though, games between the pair have been somewhat... dour?

Let's hope this weekend livens things up. We're looking for anyone who's scored in the last dozen fixtures between these two.

