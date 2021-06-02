Quiz! Can you name the top Wales goalscorers of the last 50 years?

Five minutes on the clock, 17 scorers to guess.

EURO 2020 Wales squad: star player, manager and past records

After revealing the Wales Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday, Rob Page must now prepare his squad to face favourites France at the Allianz Riviera this evening.

Gareth Bale & Co. were the surprise package at Euro 2016, defeating Belgium en route the semi-finals. They'll be looking to go one better this year and, as ever, they'll be reliant on the goalscoring exploits of their talismanic Real Madrid star.

He's high on the list of Welsh top scorers, of course, but how many of their other leading marksmen can you name in just five minutes?

The only cut-off is that they must have scored their most recent goal for Wales at some point since June, 1971.

