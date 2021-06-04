Quiz! Can you name the Wales Euro 2020 squad?
You've got five minutes to name all 26 members of the Wales Euro 2020 squad
Five minutes on the clock, 26 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
The Euros are just a week away and Wales are among the first nations in action at the tournament. Gareth Bale & Co take on Switzerland on Saturday, June 12. Whether or not they can repeat the incredible feats of 2016, when they reached the semi-finals in France, remains to be seen.
These 26 players have a tough act to follow, and a tricky group, including Turkey and Italy as well as next weekend's opponents, suggests it won't be easy.
So can you name the 26 men charged with, erm... doing a Wales again?
There are five minutes on the clock. let's get cracking!
