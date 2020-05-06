Quiz! Can you name WhoScored's 30 best-rated players this season?

Eight minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

This season feels like a lifetime ago.

We're in May now, and while many of us expected Liverpool to have been officially crowned Premier League champions by now, it's not quite happened yet.

But still, it was an astounding season for a number of players in the Premier League. Today, we'd like you to guess them.

We've scoured the top 30 rated players in the league according to top stat site WhoScored - who do you think made the cut?

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

COMMENT One mistake: why goalkeepers' reputations hinge on howlers

MANCHESTER UNITED Alex Ferguson's whole remarkable career years: from East Stirlingshire to Manchester United

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world