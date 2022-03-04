Ranked! The 10 best right-wingers in the world right now

Ranking the best right-wingers on the planet isn't an easy task in the modern age. With 4-4-2 more or less resigned to history (we're aware of the irony!), a myriad of formations mean wide men are different breed than the classic crossers of the 1990s.

These days, they're also goalscorers, pressers, raumdeuters and more. Yet while the players on this list all have their little idiosyncrasies, one thing binds them: they are almost always fielded on the right.

This final point, therefore, excludes players like Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe, who are just as likely to be fielded more centrally for their clubs.

So, without any further ado...

Best right-wingers in the world: 10. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

No longer a baby-faced prodigy, the 26-year old Asensio has been a regular on the right hand side for Real Madrid this term. The Spaniard has pitched in with a very respectable seven goals from 21 La Liga appearances already and is known for scoring the occasional screamer too.

9. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Bowen is enjoying another stellar campaign for West Ham this season, and has more goal involvements (16) than any other Englishman in the Premier League. His raw pace, strength and aggression on the ball have the former non-league star a handful for some of the best defenders in world football. A England cap is surely only a matter of time.

8. Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Now at the ripe old age of 34, Di Maria is used only sparingly at PSG, often swapping in for Lionel Messi on the right hand side when his countryman is moved further infield. Despite a lack of game time in Ligue 1, the right-winger is often saved for tough Champions League fixtures, where his experience and class are needed most. Eight goal involvements in 19 league appearances – often as a substitute – speaks of his continued ability to affect games.

7. Raphinha (Leeds)

Third among Premier League players this season in successful dribbles (49), and in the top five for shots (65) and key passes (49). Leeds have had a miserable season thus far, but things would have been a lot worse had it not been for the dazzling form of their Brazilian winger. Raphinha is destined to be a top summer target for elite clubs this summer, and his performances have earned him those links.

6. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

"Wand of a left foot" is an over-used cliche, yet FFT genuinely can't think of a player this applies more to than Ziyech. The Moroccan has sublime technique coursing through that left peg of his; and an almost lazy gait that makes everything looks so effortless. The 28-year-old can blow hot and cold for Chelsea – which goes some way to explaining why he's managed just 878 minutes in the top-flight this term – but can produce moments of pure magic out of nowhere. Look no further than the sensational winner against Tottenham on matchday 23...

5. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

An incredibly slow start to life in the Premier League saw Sancho score just once in the opening 24 Premier League games of the season, with no assists to pad the numbers. Yet, gradually, he's beginning to find form under Ralf Rangnick. The Englishman has a goal and two assists in his last three starts for United and is growing in confidence. The 21-year-old has the speed and fancy footwork to wreak havoc in English football and is starting to show what all the fuss has been about.

4. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Another player who made a slow start to the season before hitting blistering form of late. Saka has five goals in his past seven league appearances and, at 20, is already a calm leader on the pitch for Arsenal. A player of remarkable balance and cost control, Saka is blossoming into a world class talent at the Emirates.

3. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

The best first touch in world football? Mahrez is pure velvet sewn into the form of a Premier League footballer. The Algerian's almost slow-motion dribbling style, pinpoint crossing and vision regularly make a mockery of markers, be it in the top-flight or Champions League, where he almost always starts for Pep Guardiola's entertainers. Meanwhile, his record of scoring a goal every 128 minutes puts him second, just behind Mo Salah, in the Premier League this term.

2. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

With Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller an ageing duo n Bayern's attack, it's often left to Gnabry to provide the pace and thrust to the Bavarian's attacks. The Germany international is an intelligent mover, a muscular presence and deadly in front of goal. The former Arsenal man has 12 goals and nine assists this term, including 10 Bundesliga strikes.

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Nobody even comes close. While some on this list are solid goalscorers and others more creative, none can genuinely rival Salah in either department. Twenty-seven goals and 10 assists in all competitions are astonishing numbers for a footballer who plays off the right, while his pace and trickery are a constant nightmare for defenders. The Egyptian is simply one of the greatest players in world football and easily the best in his position.

