Ranked! The Premier League's top-scoring under-21s this season

The Premier League has long been a place for young stars – whether it was Wayne Rooney stunning Arsenal with his first goal in English football, James Milner becoming the youngest ever star in the league (yep, he was young once) or a new generation of Fodens, Sakas or Elliotts.

And though the Premier League scoring is led by Mohamed Salah – an old man of 29, compared to this lot – there are plenty of starlets who have lit up English football this season.

Here are the top 10: for those with the same number of goals, we've chosen the player with the least minutes.

10. Michael Olise

(Image credit: PA)

Goals: 2

In just 957 minutes this season, Michael Olise has scored two goals for Crystal Palace, as Patrick Vieira eases him into the Eagles' first team. He'll no doubt be adding to that tally in years to come…

9. Anthony Gordon

Goals: 3

For many Everton fans, seeing young Anthony Gordon thriving in their line-up has been one bright spot in a wretched season. The winger has scored three times this season and played with a maturity that belies his years: it's likely that he'll be one to build around this summer if the Merseysiders look to restructure their team.

8. Jadon Sancho

(Image credit: PA Images)

Goals: 3

After a tough start to the season, Jadon Sancho got his break against Chelsea – and has looked much more comfortable in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Sancho has been a player that Ralf Rangnick can rely on, despite his lack of experience in the English top flight. The wide man has knitted play together for United and got on the end of a fair few chances himself.

7. Mason Greenwood

Goals: 5

Mason Greenwood started the season with a bang, scoring in the first three games of Manchester United's season. His last goal came against Brentford.

6. Gabriel Martinelli

(Image credit: Getty)

Goals: 5

Martinelli had a slow start to the season – but as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang faded from the Arsenal side, the young Brazilian has burst into Mikel Arteta's first team plans.

The 20-year-old has even earned a senior international call-up from his performances as the runner in behind in Arsenal's front four. With his willingness to take defenders on and make the late dash into the box, he'll no doubt have more opportunities this season.

5. Armando Broja

(Image credit: Getty)

Goals: 6

Ralph Hasenhuttl would love to keep his Slough-born Albanian at St. Mary's – but with plenty of interest in Armando Broja, it'll be a tough task.

It's no surprise, either. The young forward has been direct, powerful and has a natural instinct in the final third: his winner against Leeds late on in the autumn lit the touch paper for his season.

4. Jacob Ramsey

(Image credit: PA)

Goals: 6

Still only 20, Jacob Ramsey put in a virtuoso second-half performance against Manchester United earlier on this season in what's perhaps been his highlight during Aston Villa's campaign. With six goals, too, he's popped up when it matters.

Clearly, the midfielder has learned from Steven Gerrard the importance of finding space in the penalty area to unleash hell. With a strong all-round game, however, he could well be close to an England call-up.

3. Phil Foden

(Image credit: Getty)

Goals: 7

Phil Foden is already a three-time Champions League champion and he's not even 22. IT's astounding how many trophies he may end up with.

Euro 2020's blonde bombshell does far more than just score but as one of Manchester City's principle options in the no.9 role, he's found himself on the end of moves plenty this season. Whether he adapts into a proper striker or not, he's clearly got the knack for the net.

2. Bukayo Saka

(Image credit: PA)

Goals: 8

Considering some have claimed that the only thing lacking from his game is the ability to score more goals, Bukayo Saka looks on a mission to correct that this term.

As well as the eight goals that he's scored – most of which from the right-wing berth that he's made his own since taking the role from Nicolas Pepe – he's notched five assists for the Gunners this season. He's become the complete attacker.

1. Emile Smith Rowe

(Image credit: Getty)

Goals: 9

Arsenal's top scorer this season has barely started since Christmas. Emile Smith Rowe lost his place in the first XI to a combination of Martin Odegaard, Alex Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli securing a line-up that gelled perfectly – but ESR has still chipped in with goals.

Some of his nine goals have come late on in games as Arteta has brought on Smith Rowe as a pair of fresh legs to run riot in games. Whether he starts centrally or on the left, he's perfected a mazy run and found plenty of chances dropping at his feet on the edge of the area.

