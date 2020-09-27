Roma vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Serie A wherever you are in the world

Roma vs Juventus live stream, 7.45pm, Premier Sports

They've ruled Italy for years - but Juventus face a stern test this season in Serie A.

Rookie boss Andrea Pirlo is up against it in the Scudetto with the likes of Inter having strengthened. This weekend sees his biggest test yet as Juve travel to the capital to face Roma.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST, with the game being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE ALSO Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

How to watch a Roma vs Juventus live stream outside your country

If you’re out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jadon Sancho nutmeg. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Coppa Italia live stream in the UK

Coppa Italia is broadcast on BT Sport. You can now get BT's sports channels for £25 a month, contract-free.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

If you want to watch the Coppa Italia in the US, you can tune into ESPN. You can buy subscriptions to the service for $4.99 a month.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

In Canada, the Coppa Italia is on FloSports. Plans start at $12.50 a month.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Setanta Sports has the rights for the Coppa Italia in a number of European and Asian countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

You can watch matches live with StarHub, which costs $29.90 per month with a 24-month contract.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

In Nordic countries - Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden - the Coppa Italia is broadcast on NENT.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

OTHER GUIDES

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the world

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the world

While you're here, why not subscribe to the mag - for just £20, you can get six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95)

NOW READ...

ANALYSIS A transfer to the Premier League won't reverse Philippe Coutinho's fall from grace

LIST The 100 greatest football managers of all time

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world