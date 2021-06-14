Scotland: Five things we learned from Czech Republic defeat

Scotland's 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in their opening game of Group D was a big blow. This was, on paper at least, their best chance to get points on the board.

The quality of Czech striker Patrik Schick, coupled with their own wantlessness, cost them dearly - but there's no need to panic yet. There were positives to take from this match, and there's still time to put things right.

Here's what we learned from a frustrating day at Hampden Park.

Pray for Tierney

The feelgood factor that’s been impenetrable since that night in Serbia was dented for the first time at exactly 12.31pm.

BBC Scotland commentator Paul Mitchell tweeted ‘hearing no Tierney’ 14 minutes ahead of the official team announcement, sparking a mini-meltdown that says everything about Tierney’s influence on the team.

Confirmation of a training ground injury followed, with whispers that the Arsenal fan favourite is in a race against time to make Friday’s second Group D instalment against England.

A polished performer in any position he’s asked to play, Tierney had been dovetailing superbly with Andy Robertson in the build-up and his ability to play out from the back was missed at Hampden.

Quite simply, Scotland are a better team with Tierney in it and manager Steve Clarke will be keeping everything crossed that he can shake off his niggle in time for the Auld Enemy encounter.

Don’t ask too much of Robertson

Scotland’s captain and star man played like a man possessed in the early stages – with a snarling demeanour that left no-one in any doubt how fired up he was for the occasion.

Especially in the first half, most of Scotland’s best play came down the left and through Robertson in particular, but it’s a lot to ask of the left-back to be the go-to guy more often than not when a team-mate’s on the ball. Tierney would normally relieve some of that burden.

Robertson will beat himself up for not scoring with his one real sight at goal, but the Liverpool man can hold his head high.

He just needs a little help.

Start Che Adams

Scotland won a watch when Che Adams answered the call at the second time of asking, after being inspired by the scenes in Serbia.

Two goals and an assist in his first four run-outs justified his place and silenced any sceptics, so it was a surprise to see him listed as a substitute for the showdown with the Czechs.

Already a goal down, he was introduced at half-time for Ryan Christie and made an instant impression – bringing nuisance value and a better touch.

Scotland looked more likely to score with Adams on the park and, with Lyndon Dykes wasteful in front of goal, it would be a big call to bench him again against England.

Back yourselves

For the uninitiated, ‘Gallus’ is a Scots word for the self-confident, the brash and the cheeky.

Scotland have a squad peppered with personality – players like John McGinn who don’t blend into the background on or off the pitch.

While McGinn was his normal combination of craft and graft, there were others who looked a little nervy, perhaps understandably on a stage that they’d only ever dreamed about gracing previously.

That perfect penalty shoot-out in Serbia took bottle and a look across the squad shows there’s no little talent.

For their own sake, let’s hope any self-doubt is left in the dressing room come Friday.

Buckle up - this is what it’s like

For any newcomers, supporting Scotland isn’t straightforward.

You’ll take more than your fair share of kicks in the teeth and have to hold on to hope with all you’ve got.

After 23 years in the international football wilderness, it’s great just to be back in the show, but no-one in dark blue will settle for making up the numbers.

If anything, seasoned Tartan Army diehards will have been uncomfortable with all the positivity in the build-up.

The ‘underdog’ tag is a better fit and that’s what Scotland will be on Friday against an England side who picked up plenty of plaudits for their opening-day win against Croatia.

Gareth Southgate will know better, but it would be a mistake to count this Scotland team out yet.

