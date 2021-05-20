Slovakia Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Slovakia kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Poland in Saint Petersburg on June 14 as they make their second appearance at the tournament.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Slovakia Euro 2020 fixtures

June 14: Poland, 5pm

June 18: Sweden, 2pm

June 23: Spain, 5pm

Slovakia qualified for the Euros for the first time as an independent nation in 2016, when they reached the Last-16 before falling to a 3-0 defeat to Germany.

They marked their return courtesy of the Nations League playoffs, beating the Republic of Ireland on penalties in the semi-finals before defeating Northern Ireland in extra time in the final.

That came after they finished third in their qualifying group, behind Croatia and Wales but ahead of Hungary and Azerbaijan.

Stefan Tarkovic’s side kick off against Poland on June 14 and will remain in Saint Petersburg for their second group game against Sweden on June 18.

They finish with a difficult trip to Seville to face group favourites Spain on June 23.

The winners of Group E will face the third-placed side in Group A, B, C or D.

The second-placed team in the group will play the runners-up of Group D in the last-16: England, Croatia, Czech Republic or Scotland.