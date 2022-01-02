Southampton v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton v Newcastle United live stream, Sunday 2 January, 2pm GMT

Newcastle will be looking to build on their positive performance against Manchester United when they make the long trip to Southampton this weekend.

The Magpies were the better team in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Ralf Rangnick’s side, but they were unable to hold on for all three points after Allan Saint-Maximin gave them an early lead. It was a much-improved performance, though, and Eddie Howe could take plenty of positives from how his team acquitted themselves.

Newcastle then had their subsequent fixture against Everton postponed. There have been suggestions that this game is under threat, but at the time of writing it remains on.

Southampton had a positive festive period. On Boxing Day they ran out 3-2 winners against West Ham, a game in which they thrice took the lead and were continually pegged back by their hosts at the London Stadium. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side then held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, despite going down to 10 men in the first half after Mohammed Salisu was sent off for two bookable offences.

The Saints will have to make do without Alex McCarthy, Will Smallbone, Nathan Tella and Che Adams. Tino Livramento could return to the starting XI, while Lyanco and Jack Stephens have an outside chance of beginning the match.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Salisu will miss out through suspension, while Moussa Djenepo is available for the last time before the Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Karl Darlow, Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie.

Callum Wilson and Saint-Maximin are the latest entrants to the treatment room, while Ryan Fraser has a tight hamstring and will need to be assessed. Isaac Hayden is available again after suspension, but Javi Manquillo will serve a ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 January. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

