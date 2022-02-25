Southampton v Norwich City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton v Norwich City live stream, Friday 25 February, 8pm GMT

Norwich will be looking to boost their survival hopes when they take on Southampton in the Friday night game.

Dean Smith’s side have plenty of work to do if they are to avoid relegation to the Championship. Back-to-back defeats by Manchester City and Liverpool were to be expected, but the Canaries will be keen to bounce back as quickly as possible. Norwich are now five points adrift of safety, and they have played more games than most of their relegation rivals too.

The problem for Smith is that his team have struggled at both ends of the field. Norwich have scored the fewest goals (15) and conceded the second-most (53) in the division. They have found the back of the net in four of their last five outings, though, so Southampton’s backline could be tested here.

The Saints are in fine form, having lost only one of their last nine matches. A routine 2-0 triumph over Everton last time out kept Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men in the top half of the table, and they will draw confidence from an excellent home record: Southampton have lost only once in front of their own fans this term.

The hosts will have to make do without Alex McCarthy and Lyanco. Romain Perraud has contracted Covid-19 and will also miss out, so Kyle Walker-Peters will continue at left-back with Tino Livramento on the right side of the defence. Nathan Tella will need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off.

Norwich will be unable to call upon the services of Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele for the trip to St Mary’s. Tim Krul is available, though, and Lukas Rupp and Jakob Sorensen are set to be involved in some capacity. Norwich won the reverse fixture in November and are seeking their first double of the campaign.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday 25 February, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

