Southampton vs Leicester – live! Follow the Premier League, as it happens
By Conor Pope
Will Friday night's Southampton vs Leicester game deliver us another 9-0 away victory? Follow all the action here
Southampton have had a disappointing season, and although last year's 11th-placed finish with 52 points isn't yet mathematically impossible, it is unlikely.
The Saints aren't yet even clear of relegation – though with nine points between them and 18th-placed Fulham, that too looks unlikely.
Current page: Page 1Next Page Page 2
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.