Trending

Southampton vs Leicester – live! Follow the Premier League, as it happens

By

Will Friday night's Southampton vs Leicester game deliver us another 9-0 away victory? Follow all the action here

Leicester
(Image credit: PA)

Southampton have had a disappointing season, and although last year's 11th-placed finish with 52 points isn't yet mathematically impossible, it is unlikely.

The Saints aren't yet even clear of relegation – though with nine points between them and 18th-placed Fulham, that too looks unlikely.