Southampton vs West Ham United: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Southampton host West Ham this weekend in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by David Coote.

Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: David Coote

David Coote started refereeing as a 16-year-old, in the Notts Alliance League, the Northern Counties East Football League, the Northern Premier League and the Conference North before being promoted to the Football League.

Coote was promoted as a Football League referee in 2010 and was the video assistant referee in the Merseyside Derby who controversially recommended that Jordan Pickford remain on the field after injuring Virgil van Dijk after the linesman had blown for offside.

Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton

By the end of the 2020/21 season, Sussex-based Harry Lennard reached the milestone of having been linesman for 250 Premier League matches. He first ran the line in the Football League in 2009 and has been involved in three Europa League games.

Nick Hopton was assistant referee at 30 matches during the 2020/21 season and first officiated in the Football League in 2014. In 2018, he officiated one match as an assistant between Fjolnir Reykjavik and IBV Vestmannaeyjar in the Urvalsdeild league in Iceland.

Fourth Official: Michael Salisbury

A new addition to the Premier League for the 2021/22 season, Michael Salisbury has been refereeing in local leagues in Preston since 2001. He was referee for the 2020 League Two play-off Final.

Salisbury has been a referee in the EFL since 2016 and was part of the Select Group as an assistant referee.

VAR: Martin Atkinson

Yorkshireman Martin Atkinson began refereeing at just 16 years of age. He first refereed in the Premier League in 2005 and has since taken charge of the 2011 FA Cup final, the 2014 League Cup final and went to multiple international tournaments.

Prior to the start of the 2021/22 season, Atkinson had refereed ​​433 matches, dishing out 1,479 cards. He is a regular for big six clashes.

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton

Derek Eaten is from Gloucestershire and has officiated over 150 Premier League. He first joined the top tier in 2013/14 after refereeing at Football League level since 2010.

PREMIER LEAGUE Who are the Premier League referees for 2021/22?

PREMIER LEAGUE Who are the Premier League assistant referees for 2021/22?

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season