Swansea City v Southampton live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Swansea City v Southampton live stream, Saturday 8 January, 5.30pm GMT

Swansea will be looking to cause an upset when they host Southampton in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side head into the weekend in good form, having lost only one of their last six matches in the Premier League. Their uptick in results has eased any worries about relegation, with the Saints now 10 points clear of the drop zone. That gives them a degree of comfort as the top flight action pauses for the third round of the FA Cup.

It might also compel Southampton to take this competition more seriously than they might have done had they been facing a sustained battle against the drop. The south coast side have reached the semi-finals in two of the last four seasons. It was at that late stage that they suffered elimination last term, with eventual champions Leicester running out 1-0 winners at Wembley.

Swansea have not played for almost a month after a spout of Covid-related postponements. Their last game was a 4-1 thrashing by Nottingham Forest on December 11, and Russell Martin's men were also beaten in their two matches prior to that.

It remains to be seen whether this extended absence means Swansea will be fresh or short of match sharpness. Only time will tell in that regard, but Martin stated on Friday that he has more bodies back available again. Swansea will probably name a strong starting XI, so Southampton should not take them lightly.

Mohamed Salisu is available again following suspension, while Lyanco, Nathan Tella and Jack Stephens are expected to be involved after recovering from Covid-19.

Che Adams has also contracted the virus and could miss out, while Kyle Walker-Peters is almost certainly sidelined for this match. Alex McCarthy is still out with a thigh injury, with Will Smallbone and Tino Livramento in the treatment room too. Moussa Djenepo is in Cameroon to represent his country, Mali, at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 8 January. See below for international broadcast options.

