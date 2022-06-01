Switzerland’s Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule

With Switzerland’s Euro 2022 fixtures beginning on the 9th July, it is time to get the dates in the diary.

Euro 2022 is being hosted in England with matches taking place across the country throughout July. The sixteen team tournament runs from 6th - 31st July. Switzerland already have three group stage matches scheduled but if they reach the final, they will play six in total.

Switzerland are in Group C and will face the Netherlands and Sweden. Russia were also in this group before they were suspended from the competition. UEFA are yet to confirm if another country will be taking their place.

Switzerland’s Euro 2022 fixtures

Wednesday 13th July

Sweden vs Switzerland (17:00 GMT, Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

Sunday 17th July

Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00 GMT, Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

Switzerland’s first group game is scheduled to take place on Saturday 9th July at 17:00 GMT at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh. They were originally supposed to play Russia but it is currently unclear who they will be facing.

Switzerland’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Switzerland play if they top the group?

If Switzerland win Group C, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the runner-up of Group D. This will be one of France, Italy, Belgium or Iceland. The quarter-final match would take place on Friday 22nd July at the Leigh Sports Village in Leigh.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 26th July at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Switzerland’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Switzerland play if they come second in the group?

If Switzerland come second in Group C, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the winner of Group D. The quarter-final match would take place on Saturday 23rd July at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 27th July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.