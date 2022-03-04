The Friday Football Quiz! ABBA songs, Guardiola and Stephen Warnock's Jurgen Klopp mistake

Answers on the next page…

It's our Friday Football Quiz, testing you on everything you should have been paying attention to…

Every Friday, we give you three rounds of 30 questions to test your knowledge on the beautiful game. Round 1 is all about the last week, Round 2 is a general knowledge test and this week's Round 3 is all about sponsors.

1. Who missed the only penalty of the League Cup final?

2. How much did Roman Abramovich pay for Chelsea: £1, £140m or £1.4bn?

3. Stephen Warnock mistakenly described Jurgen Klopp's football this week as being like which 2010s song?

4. Who broke the Championship goal record this week?

5. The Super League rumours began again this week: but how many days did the original plans last for before teams pulled out?

6. Who scored the winning Middlesbrough goal against Tottenham Hotspur this week in the FA Cup?

7. What did Pep Guardiola this week claim modern footballers are too interested in: statistics, Love Island or cooking?

8. Which manager made the draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this week?

9. Jesse Marsche took charge of Leeds United this week: who was the last team he managed?

10. AC Milan faced Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final this week. But the San Siro is officially named after which footballer who appeared for both sides?

Round 2: General knowledge

1. Which former footballer's autobiography is titled I Think, Therefore I Play?

2. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Samuel Eto'o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all played under which two legendary managers?

3. What was odd about the goal that was denied for Sheffield United against Aston Villa in 2020, during the first Premier League match played during lockdown?

4. In which city would you find the club Schalke located?

5. Who were the first nation to retain a World Cup title?

6. Which animal did Nigel Pearson once infamously compare a reporter to during his stint as Leicester City manager?

7. What was the first international tournament squad that Harry Maguire was called up to for England?

8. Which ABBA song have Tottenham Hotspur fans reappropriated for their "Ginger from Sweden" Dejan Kulusevski?

9. The Derby della Lanterna (Derby of the Lighthouse) is Italy's oldest rivalry. Which two clubs play in the fixture?

10. Which footballer did Gary Lineker once claim could eat an apple through a tennis racket?

Round 3: Tell us the player from their squad number history at a club

1. Manchester United: 39, 19, 10

2. Arsenal: 35, 4, 25

3. Liverpool: 28, 17, 8

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 16, 11, 3, 9

5. Chelsea: 32, 31, 27, 4

6. Real Madrid: 28, 20, 11

7. Barcelona: 30, 19, 10

8. Newcastle United: 43, 4

9. Leicester City: 39, 32, 19, 15, 7

10. Bayern Munich: 11, 3, 69

