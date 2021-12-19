Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool live stream, Sunday 19 December, 4.30pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to extend their winning run to nine games in all competitions when they visit Tottenham on Sunday.

The latest Covid-19 outbreak is beginning to wreak havoc on the fixture list once more. At the time of writing half of this weekend’s scheduled games have been postponed. This match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to go ahead as things stand, but plenty could change in the run-up to kick-off.

Liverpool will certainly hope the match takes place. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in fantastic form right now, and it is beginning to look as though they and Manchester City could pull clear of Chelsea and make this a two-horse title race.

The Reds fell behind to an early Jonjo Shelvey goal in their meeting with Newcastle on Thursday night, but even then it never seemed likely that they would drop points. Goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold duly brought Liverpool a 3-1 victory, keeping Klopp’s men just a point behind Manchester City in top spot.

Tottenham have had significantly less action of late. Having already had a game postponed last month due to snow, Spurs have seen no fewer than three of their fixtures in December called off due to Covid-19. They have not played a Premier League game since beating Norwich a fortnight ago, and a lack of match sharpness could be an issue against Klopp’s relentless Reds.

Emerson Royal, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Oliver Skipp, Lucas Moura and Dane Scarlett have all returned positive tests in the last couple of weeks, and it is not known which of them are available for Spurs this weekend. Sergio Reguilon has been injured and will need to be assessed, while Cristian Romero is definitely out.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones have all contracted Covid-19 and will play no part for Liverpool. Divock Origi is struggling with a knee problem, while Nathaniel Phillips and Harvey Elliott are also on the treatment table.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 19 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com