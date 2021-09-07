Umbro Velocita 6 review: a sturdy, sexy alternative for players who like to stand out

Not everybody likes to follow the crowd. While the vast majority of footballers, from the very top level to your local pub league, want to be seen in the most shiny new offering from Nike, Adidas and Puma, there are those that like to do things their own way.

Umbro has often been seen as a less mainstream choice than the big three, yet still a brand to respect. Less style and more substance has often been their motto in years gone by, which is why FFT was desperate to get its hands on a pair of Umbro Velocita 6 boots: seemingly the perfect marriage of style and substance from one of our favourite sportswear brands.

Because, let’s not beat around the bush, the Umbro Velocita 6 really is easy on the eye. They currently come in black and white, raspberry and black and grey and blue, with more colourways coming soon. The giant Umbro logo on the instep and heel is eye-catching and a statement in itself: “I don’t want to be just like everybody else”.

While some people won’t be too keen on that, others will embrace it. But these boots offer more differentials than a slightly less mainstream logo, and the most immediately noticeable among these is the textile on the upper of the boot.

This “skin” appears at first to be a soft knit, but, on closer inspection, it’s a harder, scratchier material. It genuinely feels different from any other boot on the market. FFT can feel this being a pro and a con. It feels tough, durable and gives an extra bit of protection when striking a ball - something which might be especially nice on freezing cold days. But it’s also slightly more slippery than classic leather boots, meaning it takes a little while for your touch to acclimatise. It’s probably fine if you’re a midfield maestro but FFT is more David Schwimmer than David Silva.

Whether or not the skin is a plus point may, therefore, depend on the player you are or how good you are. Given that you’ll be spending around €200 on them, we’re guessing you consider yourself to be at a certain level so it should be fine.

Another thing you’ll spot instantly is how durable these feel. Aside from the tough knit, they feature “V-Frame” paneling, which runs around the edge of the boot. You can see this in the pictures. This has been developed to make the boots tougher, without making them heavy or uncomfortable. If you’re the type of player that likes to get stuck in, these would be a superb option. You’re less likely to split them open or, more importantly, injure your feet while wearing them.

Sturdiness and comfort are clearly what this boot has been built around. There are plenty of little touches which make you feel snug and well protected. For instance, little silicone grip dots line the inside of the knitted sock part of the boot. These attach themselves to your football sock, meaning this boot is more or less impossible to slip off during a game. The laces are also thick and densely packed together. FFT loves this about them. They feel exceptionally good quality and help the boot feel nice and tight.

The boot is a good width, meaning they’ll be more instantly wearable than many of Nike, Puma and Adidas’ streamlined boots. If you’re a part-time footballer or just have wider feet in general, there’s a good chance these will be the most comfortable option. They’re also true to size. Some players like to buy a size up or down when it comes to football boots, but we’d advise you to stick with your normal shoe size with these.

Weighing at around 190 grams, these boots are clearly built for speed and can rival anything for Nike, Adidas and Puma in this aspect. Overall, it’s a great alternative without really being at all cheaper.

But, as we’ve said, if you like to stick out from the crowd but don’t want to settle for a lesser brand, the Umbro Velocita 6 is the boot for you.

